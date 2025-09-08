iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

