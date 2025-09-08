Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX is Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 9.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $50,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,599 shares during the period. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,067,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FNDX opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

