Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $671.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. Compass Point began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

