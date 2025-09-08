Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

