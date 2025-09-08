Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 9,039 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

