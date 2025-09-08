Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

