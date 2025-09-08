Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.45 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

