Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 703,138 Krispy Kreme, Inc. $DNUT

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 703,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 45.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised Krispy Kreme to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $578.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.25 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 29.33%.Krispy Kreme’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.