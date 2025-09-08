Clearline Capital LP Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,183 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of HPE opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.