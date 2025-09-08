Clearline Capital LP Purchases 247,149 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,149 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bausch + Lomb worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,750,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,266,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,256 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLCO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 2.8%

BLCO opened at $14.99 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

