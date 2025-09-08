Clearline Capital LP Sells 143,893 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,893 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.34% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $60.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

