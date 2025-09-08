Clearline Capital LP Has $11.60 Million Position in Xperi Inc. $XPER

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397,211 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Xperi by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Corp bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Xperi Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.26. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.