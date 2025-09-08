Clearline Capital LP Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 470.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,681 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 738.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 38.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 138.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

