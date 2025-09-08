Clearline Capital LP Takes $15.95 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 347,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,000. BILL comprises approximately 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of BILL stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.70, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. BILL’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

