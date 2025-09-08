Sciencast Management LP Buys 1,738 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,540,000 after purchasing an additional 696,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6%

MLM stock opened at $622.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.05. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.