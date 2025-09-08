Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,277,000 after acquiring an additional 653,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.43 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.