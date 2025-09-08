Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.