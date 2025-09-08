DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Financial Contrast

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DAQO New Energy and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAQO New Energy -65.64% -6.54% -5.97% Minerals Technologies 0.10% 10.64% 5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DAQO New Energy and Minerals Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAQO New Energy 0 1 4 2 3.14 Minerals Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

DAQO New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Minerals Technologies has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than DAQO New Energy.

This table compares DAQO New Energy and Minerals Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAQO New Energy $1.03 billion 1.90 -$345.21 million ($5.84) -5.00 Minerals Technologies $2.12 billion 0.95 $167.10 million $0.06 1,067.23

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DAQO New Energy. DAQO New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerals Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DAQO New Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats DAQO New Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications. This segment produces limestone and dolomitic limestone used in construction, automotive, and consumer markets for packaging applications. The Engineered Solutions segment provides high-temperature technology products consisting of custom-blended mineral and non-mineral products for casting auto parts, farm and construction equipment, oil and gas production equipment, power generation turbine castings, and rail car components; and environmental and infrastructure products comprising geosynthetic clay lining systems, vapor intrusion mitigation products, sub surface waterproofing systems, green roofs, wastewater remediation, drinking water purification technologies, and drilling products. In addition, this segment provides chromite products; gunnable monolithic refractory products and application systems; monolithic refractory materials and pre-cast refractory shapes; refractory shapes and linings; carbon composite and pyrolitic graphite; and filtration and well testing services. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

