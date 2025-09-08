Critical Survey: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Simulations Plus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.88 billion 3.69 $760.50 million $3.19 27.84 Simulations Plus $70.01 million 3.98 $9.95 million ($3.15) -4.39

Profitability

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus. Simulations Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 13.34% 18.92% 6.74% Simulations Plus -78.63% 11.62% 10.84%

Risk & Volatility

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 5 1 2.88 Simulations Plus 0 3 4 0 2.57

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $97.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.47%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Simulations Plus on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

