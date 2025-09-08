Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $207.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $209.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

