Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $211.97 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $214.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

