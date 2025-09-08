Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Financial Comparison

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prairie Operating and Sable Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sable Offshore 1 0 6 0 2.71

Volatility and Risk

Prairie Operating currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 306.70%. Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Prairie Operating’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and Sable Offshore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $7.94 million 13.23 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.70 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69% Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69%

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

