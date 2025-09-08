Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $192.18 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.