Voleon Capital Management LP Sells 19,632 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Voleon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.