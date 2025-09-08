CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,600 Altria Group, Inc. $MO

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $66.52 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

