Centene Corporation $CNC Holdings Boosted by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

