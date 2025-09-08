Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 223.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $109.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

