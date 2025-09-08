Voleon Capital Management LP Raises Position in Visa Inc. $V

Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 241.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,926,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 238,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 121,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $343.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $628.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

