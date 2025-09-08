Fred Alger Management LLC Has $60.53 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $60,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 63.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $4,749,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 179,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 809,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,168,000 after purchasing an additional 95,204 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,520. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $133.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

