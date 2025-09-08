Halliburton Company $HAL Position Boosted by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Melius began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

