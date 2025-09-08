Everstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Shares of AEM opened at $151.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

