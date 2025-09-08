Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 23,059 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,059 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,130,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,262 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 520,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,249,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of IRTC opened at $181.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $183.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $109,129.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $406,168.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,742.99. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,869. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

