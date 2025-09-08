Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,263 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $50.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

