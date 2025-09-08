Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,013,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,147,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,022,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $773.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $780.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $826.81.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

