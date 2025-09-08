Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,455 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $252.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.61 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.02 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37. The company has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,488,250 shares of company stock worth $593,252,506 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.