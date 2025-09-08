Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $94.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

