Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 511 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $35,934,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ACN opened at $254.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average is $296.75. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $236.67 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

