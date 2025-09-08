Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Shares of GILD opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

