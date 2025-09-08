Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,576 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 529,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sard Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FV opened at $61.48 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.