Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.90 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $264.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

