Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $275,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $203.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.27 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

