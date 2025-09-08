Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $538,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $237,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

