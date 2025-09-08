USS Investment Management Ltd Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $245.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

