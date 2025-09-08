USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,800 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $489.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.