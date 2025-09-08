Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 704 Chubb Limited $CB

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $277.32 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

