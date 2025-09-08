Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,235 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,492,000 after purchasing an additional 698,433 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,018,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,716,000 after purchasing an additional 481,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,292,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after purchasing an additional 714,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,778.80. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

