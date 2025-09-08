MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 29,552 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,121,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,647,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $131.65 on Monday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

