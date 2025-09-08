UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $758.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $731.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.92. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $773.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
