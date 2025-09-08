Voleon Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Voleon Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in VeriSign by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VRSN opened at $280.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VeriSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at $150,035,201.04. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,187. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

