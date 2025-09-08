Caxton Associates LLP Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 92,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in AT&T by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,235,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 459,410 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.